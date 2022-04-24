Tuchel confirms Rudiger will leave Chelsea on free transfer

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea this summer.

The centre-back's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season and the club have not been able to convince him to sign an extension.

Tuchel said after his side's 1-0 win against West Ham on Sunday that the Germany international has decided to leave.

What did Tuchel say about Rudiger?

"The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk," he said.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions.

"Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision."

Why is Rudiger leaving Chelsea?

GOAL reported on Saturday that Rudiger will leave at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign him ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona.

Madrid are in advanced talks with the 29-year-old's representatives.

United are also still in the picture and are hopeful of convincing him to remain in England by making the switch to Old Trafford.

Article continues below

The uncertainty around the club's ownership has been a major factor in Rudiger's decision to leave.

The club are working closely with the UK government to organise the sale of the club after current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned, but the confusion has resulted in Rudiger wanting to leave.

Further reading