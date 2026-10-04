Thomas Tuchel has drafted the Manchester City man into England's camp ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Czech Republic.

The England boss was left without City's Nico O'Reilly through injury before Saturday's 7-0 demolition of Croatia.

According to "The Sun", Tuchel has turned to City right-back Rico Lewis, who had been with the England Under-21s and helped them seal qualification for the 2027 European Under-21 Championship.

England named no replacement when O'Reilly first dropped out. Now they have called on Lewis.

The right-back has five senior caps to his name, though the most recent arrived back in November 2024, before Tuchel took charge.

Tuchel had vowed to "do everything in his power" to get O'Reilly fit for the Croatia rout, but it proved beyond him.

O'Reilly has gone back to Manchester for "further assessment", most likely a precaution after picking up the knock.

For Lewis, it's a golden chance to catch the eye, even with just one game to make his mark.

Handing him the call-up shows the German trusts Lewis, who has spent most of this season warming City's bench.

Nearly two years have passed since Lewis last linked up with the senior squad, his previous outing coming in Greece in November 2024.

That night England won 3-0 away, with Lewis deployed at left-back.

He has since helped the Under-21s qualify for next year's European Championship in Albania and Serbia.