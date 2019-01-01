Tuchel calls for respect after Villas-Boas' comments in PSG rout

The two coaches had very different perspectives leading into and following what was once a fiercely contested encounter

head coach Thomas Tuchel insisted the Classique must be respected in response to Andre Villas-Boas' comments about the rivalry after 's crushing defeat.

Ligue 1 holders PSG routed visitors Marseille 4-0 in Paris on Sunday thanks to braces from star forwards Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe.

It was a one-sided clash in the first Classique of the season in the capital, where French giants PSG extended their lead atop the table to eight points.

Prior the match, Marseille boss Villas-Boas claimed PSG were in "another league" due to their financial strength, while adding the clash at the Parc de Princes mattered little to him.



Asked if he regretted not putting more pressure heading into the game, Villas-Boas told Canal + : "No, I do not think so. We do not need pressure.

"Thomas Tuchel can invent the things he wants to invent, with the size he has, the millions he has, the billions he spends...For me, he must focus on the ."

Responding to the former , and Zenit coach, Tuchel said: "It's a match with a great history in , we must respect. It's not a meeting like the others for our supporters, for the city of Paris. Advantaged or not [financially], we must win, show our quality.

"In football, anything is possible, this is for a match of the Champions League as for a match of the Coupe de France.

"OM were fourth in the standings after the last day. We respect history, we respect the game, we respect football. To play against OM, you have to play with the heart, with aggression, not just be tactical, or good technically.

"We have shown the necessary mentality for a Classique. They tried everything against us, with their style of developing the game."

Icardi – on loan from side – started ahead of Edinson Cavani and the Argentine forward opened the scoring in the 10th minute before doubling the lead 16 minutes later.

Mbappe joined in on the action with a pair of goals prior to the interval thanks to Angel Di Maria.



"I felt really good tonight. I scored two goals in my first Classique - more than I could have hoped for," Icardi said, who made it seven goals in five games for PSG.

"We won this big match in style and that's the most important. 4-0 is a great score and we need to keep working hard to continue getting results like this.

"Angel Di Maria he supplied me with two great passes to try and score and at the end of the match, we had a good moment with the supporters to celebrate the match together. It was fantastic."