Le Monde have lifted the lid on a contract signed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in May 2025 to rent offices in Trump Tower in New York City, a building run by the family of American President Donald Trump, specifically his son Eric. The deal has raised questions about the nature of the relationship between the two sides.

Internal documents seen by the French newspaper show FIFA negotiated a payment of 4 million dollars, around 3.57 million euros, for 450 square metres of office space over 7 years and 7 months. The offices sit inside the 58-storey building owned by the Trump family on Fifth Avenue.

FIFA told Le Monde the rental value is in line with market rates. The newspaper countered that the building had remained empty, and treated the deal as a further indication of the links between Infantino and Trump.

World football's governing body explained that the rental forms part of preparations for the 2025 Club World Cup, and primarily for the 2026 World Cup.

No public tender preceded the agreement, though, and nobody studied alternative options, according to the newspaper. That stands in contrast to the procedures FIFA followed when setting up its offices in Miami, which it designated for its legal services.

Le Monde say FIFA shared only limited information about the contract, even within its own corridors. Those circumstances have prompted more questions, and they come at a time when the US House of Representatives is investigating the relationship between Infantino and Trump.

Jamie Raskin, Democratic Senator for the state of Maryland and a member of the House Judiciary Committee, called last September for the FIFA president to be questioned. He demanded the submission of documents relating to Infantino's relationship with the White House, criticising what he described as a lack of cooperation from both sides on the matter.