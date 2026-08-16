Joël Piroe (27) looks set to continue his career at West Ham United. That is according to Voetbal International. The magazine reports that the relegated club are in 'advanced talks' with his current club Leeds United. That also has consequences for Troy Parrott.

The deal would be a loan with an option to buy. The parties now only need to agree the final details. The purchase option in the deal will be triggered automatically if West Ham win promotion back to the Premier League.

West Ham have had Piroe on their radar for some time. The London club offered £15 million for Piroe. Leeds, however, wanted more: £20 million.

Leeds had previously set an asking price of £16 million. Their decision suddenly to demand £20 million sparked outrage at West Ham, Piroe and his entourage.

A structure now appears to have been found that offers a solution: a loan, with West Ham then obliged to sign Piroe permanently if they win promotion.

Piroe has been at Leeds since the summer of 2023, when they signed him from Swansea City for €14 million. He scored 34 goals in 118 official matches for the Premier League club. Last season, however, the striker, who remains under contract until mid-2027, featured less and less.

Born in Wijchen, Piroe holds Surinamese nationality as well as Dutch nationality. He played his only international match so far for that country in March this year.

VI also report that West Ham's move for Piroe means Parrott can forget about a transfer to the club for the time being. Algemeen Dagblad reported a few weeks ago that West Ham would be willing to meet the AZ player's asking price of around €30 million, but the London club are now opting for Piroe.