‘Trophies only build your ego’ – Top-four is Tottenham’s target, says Pochettino

The Spurs boss has sought to play down the importance of landing major honours, with Champions League qualification the club's main priority

Mauricio Pochettino claims trophies “only build your ego”, with the Tottenham head coach eager to point out that continued involvement in the Champions League is of greater importance to Spurs.

While earning plenty of plaudits for the job he has overseen in north London, a highly-rated coach is still waiting on a first piece of major silverware.

Two potential avenues to success closed on Tottenham last week, with a semi-final defeat to Chelsea suffered in the Carabao Cuo before exiting the FA Cup at the fourth round to Crystal Palace.

Spurs remain in the hunt for European honours, but Pochettino claims a top-four finish in the Premier League has always been the ultimate aim, despite what those claiming he needs a trophy may think.

The Argentine told reporters after his side's 2-0 defeat at Selhurst Park: “Again we're going to have the debate whether a trophy will take the club to the next level.

“I don't agree with it. It only builds your ego. The most important thing for Tottenham right now is to always be in the top four.”

Spurs have sought to compete on multiple fronts this season with a squad which welcomed no new additions during the summer transfer window of 2018.

Little movement is expected again before the January deadline passes, with Pochettino admitting that the 2018-19 campaign has been a testing one for all concerned.

He added: “It's true, this season has been tough. I told you it would be a massive challenge for us, but we believe it'll be a tough season but no tougher than it's been.

"Of course, disappointed because, after Thursday and today again, out of two competitions. You feel disappointed. You can't feel anything different.

"But now we have to be positive. We are still in two competitions, in a good position in the Premier League and the Champions League is a massive motivation for the whole club. We have to be strong.

"People wish we could win some trophies. But being realistic, we are doing so well. To win a title here in England like the FA Cup or Carabao Cup is about being lucky, not only about quality in your squad.

"To arrive here in different condition, so you can fight or be stronger… Of course, it's tougher to compete and win when things happened as they did.

"Sometimes when you assess football, you only look at which team won and which team lost, but you have to consider all the circumstances."

Tottenham return to action on Wednesday against Watford, with that game forming part of a run of four successive outings on home soil – with Newcastle and Leicester also set to be faced in the Premier League and Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of a Champions League last-16 encounter.