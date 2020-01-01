Troost-Ekong's Udinese bow to Parma in Serie A

The Super Eagles centre-back could not save the White and Blacks from suffering their second straight defeat in the Italian top-flight

William Troost-Ekong was on parade for in their 2-0 defeat to in Sunday's outing.

The international made his 19th league appearance at the Stadio Ennio Tardini and was in action for 80 minutes before his substitution.

First-half goals from Riccardo Gagliolo and Dejan Kulusevski, in the 19th and 34th minutes, compounded Udinese's woes as they suffered their third straight defeat across all competitions and second in Serie A after last week's 3-2 loss to .

Article continues below

's Gervinho was not included in the matchday squad for Parma but his compatriot Seko Fofana was in action from start to finish for the visitors.

The defeat left Udinese unmoved from the 14th spot with 24 points after 21 matches while Parma soared to seventh in the Serie A log with 31 points.

Next Sunday, Troost-Ekong and Fofana will be hoping to help Udinese return to winning ways when they host Victor Moses' Milan at the Stadio Friuli.