Trezeguet wins Aston Villa Goal of the Month award

The Egypt international came off the bench to score an important goal for Villa against the Foxes and has been rewarded for the effort

Mahmoud Trezeguet’s strike against has been announced as ’s Goal of the Month for January.

The 25-year-old was introduced for Anwar El Ghazi in the 77th minute and made an immediate impact scoring the match-winning goal for Villa after Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho had cancelled out Matt Targett's opener.

Trezeguet fired home past hapless Kasper Schmeichel in stoppage-time after a brilliant pass from his compatriot Ahmed El Mohamady to ensure ‎Dean Smith’s men advance into the final of the League Cup.

The international’s strike has been adjudged the best goal for the Villa Park outfit in the month under review.

Trezeguet, who joined the Claret and Blue Army last summer, has now scored four goals and provided three assists across all competitions.

The winger will hope to continue his impressive form when Aston Villa take on Hotspur in their next Premier League game on February 16.