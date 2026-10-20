Trezeguet seeks the throne of Al-Hilal's star in the Saudi League

Egypt's Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", the Al-Riyadh winger, is chasing the throne of Portugal's Ruben Neves, the Al-Hilal midfielder, in the Roshn League, during the clash with Al-Diriyah.

Al-Riyadh face Al-Diriyah today, Tuesday, at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Trezeguet starts up front for Al-Riyadh, alongside French winger Teddy Okou.

According to the Opta statistics network, Trezeguet is chasing his third goal of the current season in the Roshn League. He has already scored twice from two shots, a 100% conversion rate.

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Only one man sits ahead of the Egyptian star. Ruben Neves has also scored 3 goals for Al-Hilal from 3 shots on target, matching that perfect record.

Trezeguet joined Al-Riyadh on a free transfer during the last summer window, having terminated his contract with Egypt's Al-Ahly.