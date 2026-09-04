Egypt's Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", the Al-Riyadh star, has sparked the anger of the club's fans ahead of the Al-Ahli match in the Roshn League.

Al-Riyadh visit Al-Ahli today, Friday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Posting on "X", the club's official account revealed the starting line-up and substitutes. To widespread surprise, the Egyptian winger was nowhere to be found.

His omission stirred the anger of some Al-Riyadh fans. They flooded the comments demanding to know why he'd been left out, unhappy that no reason had been given.

Only the day before, on Thursday, the club had posted pictures from the team's final training session before the Al-Ahli game. The Egyptian star was there, going about his business as normal.

The mystery didn't last long. Reporting from the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, the correspondent for "Thmanyah", the channel that broadcasts the Saudi league, confirmed Trezeguet's absence was down to injury.

Trezeguet joined Al-Riyadh during the current summer transfer window, arriving from Egypt's Al-Ahly after a single season with the club.