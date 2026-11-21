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Boom, boom: Nicolò Tresoldi is on the scoresheet again. Goals from the Italian-German Bruges striker have become routine.

Vetlesen sets him up in both the 36th and 61st minutes as the 2004-born player scores twice away to Malines in the 12th round of the Belgian league season. Lemarechal had opened the scoring in the 32nd minute from a Vanaken assist.

Celebrating with his familiar routine at the corner flag, Tresoldi moves to 16 goals this season for Bruges: 10 in the league, five in the Champions League and one in the Belgian Super Cup, as well as four for Germany's Under-21 national team.

With his contract running until June 2029, Tresoldi is on AC Milan's shortlist ahead of the next winter transfer window as an alternative to Real Madrid's Brazilian Endrick.

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Now Bayern Munich are also said to be tracking him as they contend with an ankle injury to English centre-forward Harry Kane, who has undergone surgery and is out for at least three months.

With 20 minutes of normal time left, Croatian manager Leko replaces Tresoldi with Vermant. After Siquet makes it four, Vermant adds a fifth from a penalty before Gora Diouf beats Sommer to score a consolation goal for the hosts and make the final score 1-5.

On Wednesday evening, Bruges play at home against Liverpool in the Champions League.