sc Heerenveen took all three points away to ADO Den Haag on Saturday evening, but they had to work for them. Robin Veldman's side won 2-3, with Jacob Trenskow scoring twice. The Frisians looked set for a comfortable win at 1-3, only for substitute Nigel Thomas to score twice and force them to hold on.

Despite the harsh weather, Heerenveen started strongly in Den Haag. The Frisians posed the greater threat early on, although team-mate Ringo Meerveld blocked a shot from Maxence Rivera. ADO threatened too, but goalkeeper Bernt Klaverboer kept Heerenveen level with an excellent save from Juho Kilo's effort.

Heerenveen deservedly took the lead after 24 minutes. Nolhan Courtens crossed midfield and found Rivera, who drove a cross in from the left. Trenskow beat his direct opponent Gregoire Waem to the ball and tapped in from close range to make it 0-1.

Before half-time, Heerenveen had enough chances to extend their lead. A fine pass from Meerveld sent Courtens through one-on-one with goalkeeper Kilian Nikièma, but the 19-year-old Belgian rolled a weak effort wide. Dylan Vente also had a big chance, only for Jonas Jensen-Abbew to make an important block.

Six minutes after the break, Heerenveen struck again. Oliver Braude found Meerveld in plenty of space, and the attacking midfielder drove the ball into the roof of the net: 0-2. Meerveld had regained a starting place because of Levi Smans's absence.

Before Heerenveen could enjoy their two-goal cushion, ADO manager Robin Peter brought on Nigel Thomas. The forward needed barely a minute to make his mark. Klaverboer could not hold a shot from Daryl van Mieghem, and Thomas acrobatically hooked in the rebound with a half-overhead kick: 1-2.

Thomas's goal gave ADO fresh impetus. They pushed Heerenveen deep into their own half and created several chances to equalise through Milan Hokke, Jalen Hawkins and Evan Rottier, among others. With the Frisians under pressure, Trenskow struck again, emphatically converting a low cross from Rivera in the 66th minute: 1-3.

At 1-3, the match looked settled, but ADO refused to give up. In the 72nd minute, a low cross from Rottier slipped past Klaverboer, allowing Thomas to tap in his second goal at the far post: 2-3. Heerenveen then had to withstand the threat of an equaliser in the closing stages, but held on to take all three points from Den Haag.