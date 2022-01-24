47th-minuteGhanaians and Nigerians will never waste an opportunity to have a go at each other and Sunday was certainly not different when the latter suffered elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations finals.



In their Round of 16 clash with 2004 champions Tunisia, the Super Eagles, who qualified from the group stage with a perfect record after winning all three matches, succumbed to a 1-0 loss to the Carthage Eagles owing to Youssef Msakni’s 47th minute strike.



The result sent Nigeria packing out of the tournament, joining arch-rivals Ghana who failed to progress beyond the group stage after failing to win a single game in what was unarguably their worst Afcon campaign in history.



For all the rivalry between them, even over who has the best jollof rice, Nigeria did not miss a chance to mock Ghana following the latter’s exit, and on Sunday, they happily returned the favour.



Even more fascinating in the Ghana-Nigeria exchange is their draw on Saturday for a showdown in the playoff round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March.



Below are some of the best reactions:



Things we love to see pic.twitter.com/0bayajONJ3 — JUST SHERLOCK ♟ (@Ntiamoah_Locked) January 23, 2022

LETS ALL LAUGH AT NIGERIA 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/fpEcctozX8 — Zubaida Zubzz (@zubaidah_x) January 23, 2022

Red card!!! Omo Naija, just be going home abeg https://t.co/s9WGoaIH41 — M (@Mariey_x) January 23, 2022

Ghana is always one step ahead of Nigeria in terms of everything. Jollof, 24/7 Electricity, Afcon Elimination, Music etc. 👍🏽 — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) January 23, 2022

Moses Simon Highlights vrs Tunisia HD

Isakaba Neymar .. pic.twitter.com/Wf9N95X3iK — kay 💧 (@KayPoissonOne) January 23, 2022

iheanacho and chukwueze upfront tonight pic.twitter.com/ojih5u7deW — ᵇᵃᵇʸᵇᵒʸ ₛₜₑᵣₗₛ 🌵 (@_____sterling) January 23, 2022

Y’all Wanted to Bamba? Boi pic.twitter.com/hs2JHR1nIf — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) January 23, 2022

Nigerians exited AFCON when it got tough same way their President exits the country when things start to get tough. It runs in the country. — Count Olaf (@PY__96) January 23, 2022

Nigerian Coach after the game pic.twitter.com/3aFxFbv5Zz — Jollof Guy 🐐 (@JollofGuy) January 23, 2022

GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL NIGERIA 🇳🇬

Scorer: Nasty Black

Assist: Sabinus



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — #SpacesWithDesmond (@parlenzy77) January 23, 2022

#TeamNigeria lifting the trophy for winning the group stages of the #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/0Wy43O3Hzz — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 23, 2022

You think say Afcon na skit? — Ernest Coleman (@cole__xy) January 23, 2022

There is a Twitter Space where Ghanaians are just laughing. You join and just laugh. No analysis. Nothing . — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 23, 2022

Ghana after Nigeria after

Elimination Elimination pic.twitter.com/grXYO5FdaX — ADOFO ASA (@_adofoasa__) January 23, 2022





