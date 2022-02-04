Trending: Cameroon captain Aboubakar slammed by fans after losing to 'not impressive Salah'

Fans have taken to their social media accounts to mock Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar over his sentiments about his counterpart from Egypt, Mohamed Salah in the wake of Thursday's result in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

Prior to Thursday's meeting, the Indomitable Lions skipper had stated he was not impressed by the Liverpool star.



However, Salah later replied to him by helping the Pharaohs get past Cameroon at the Paul Biya Stadium in Yaounde.

Neither team could score in regulation or extra time and in the penalty shootout that followed, Egypt claimed a 3-1 win to set a date with Senegal in Sunday's final while Cameroon will play Burkina Faso in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

The majority of the fans did not spare Aboubakar from criticism for his sentiments regarding Salah and we have compiled a list with the best of them.

Vincent Aboubakar: Salah doesn’t really impress me



Egyptian Goalkeeper: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/meiOHg1nqS — Aliyu Billions (@aliyubillions) February 4, 2022

Funny how Vincent Aboubakar has triggered the entire Liverpool fanbase 😂 — Dalo (@Utd_Dalo) February 4, 2022

Hope you enjoyed your few hours of fame Vincent Aboubakar, not impressed by Salah but he made you relevant for 24 hours. Now crawl back into that hole — KINGSLEY™®️ (@_kingzley_) February 4, 2022

Mo Salah looking at Vincent Aboubakar's Comments! pic.twitter.com/cmnBiuHQpZ — Kampi Waree (@amo_muigei) February 4, 2022

Get this: Vincent Aboubakar saidl, "Mohamed Salah doesn’t impress me much."



Not long after he made the statement, Egypt knocked Cameroon out of AFCON 🤫 pic.twitter.com/lwEPh8rtDb — Get this (@Getthisfact) February 4, 2022

Probably Vincent Aboubakar wants to play mind games before their match against Egypt. It boomerang.

The god of football don't want nonsense. — 𝔻𝕖ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜 (@DeRockOfficial) February 4, 2022

Vincent Aboubakar must come to the premier league, I want to see something — tiri (@TirivasheGapara) February 4, 2022

Vincent Aboubakar gave an iconic performance at the #AFCON2021 and would have been celebrated despite crashing out of the tournament with Cameroon but he decided to be unfortunate with his unprofessional media criticism of Mo'Salah who is way ahead of his league. — Michael_Ehis (@Ijies_M_E) February 4, 2022

Vincent Aboubakar is the absolute clown of the month 😂 — NAFTY (@_nafty_) February 4, 2022

Vincent aboubakar is still a quality player ,at least he and his lads brought back Cameroon to the place try belong in African football . kudos — EMINENT MIND (@mc_emini) February 4, 2022

If Vincent Aboubakar says he doesn’t rate Mo Salah then SO BE IT!!!.



Ronaldo is the GOAT and not everyone rates him, so 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Adeleke R. Bolanle 🇬🇧💈 (@ButtyGhetto_) February 4, 2022

Vincent Aboubakar: I don try as a man, make we go back to our families and watch Mo Salah and Mane pic.twitter.com/ecxk2I8g2v — NOBLE🕊️ (@oddyclem) February 4, 2022

Mohammed Salah has been wallpaper this tournament though. Even outshone by Egypt's team goalie so Vincent Aboubakar is right in my opinion. I've always said Salah is more a club player. In Egypt's national team, he almost fades into the background. #AFCON2021#CAN2021 #TeamEgypt — M. Mpofana ⛔ (@MthokodaMpofana) February 4, 2022

If not because football is a fair sport that brings all classes of players together, Vincent Aboubakar should never be playing on the same pitch with Salah, football gave him the privilege. Unknown player talking rubbish about a World Class personality. pic.twitter.com/yjJfy7rFt0 — OONI OF ABUJA🔴 (@Deji_OoniAbj) February 4, 2022