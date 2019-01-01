Trapp seals return to Eintracht Frankfurt following loan from PSG

The goalkeeper has penned a five-year contract with the German side after a spell in France

Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has returned to from following a successful loan spell from the French club.

The international has signed a five-year contract with Frankfurt, whom he helped reach the semi-finals after joining them for the 2018-19 season.

The French side signed Trapp from Eintracht in 2015 and he won a string of trophies during his time with the capital club, including two titles, two Coupes de , two Coupes de la Ligue and four Trophees des Champions.

Now, he'll return to Frankfurt, where he featured from 2012-15 after originally breaking through with FC Kaiserslautern.

"I made it clear in the spring that I feel very comfortable in Frankfurt with Eintracht," said Trapp.

"The time in Paris was very exciting, successful and a great experience for me. Now I'm coming home completely and I want to achieve a lot here."

Eintracht have re-signed goalkeeper Kevin #Trapp on a five-year contract from @PSG_English .



Great to have you back, Kevin! #SGE pic.twitter.com/XZXV6fl8s1 — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) August 7, 2019

Trapp made 96 appearances in his first spell with Frankfurt across his three initial seasons and featured 45 times in all competitions during his season on loan.

The goalkeeper has won three international caps for Germany, having been a part of the successful run at the 2017 Confederations Cup as well as Germany's 2018 World Cup squad in .

"Kevin was an important pillar last season and played a huge part in the positive season we had," said Eintracht sporting director Fredi Bobic.

“He is enormously important to the team and we are very happy to be able to sign a top goalkeeper and German national player for the long term."

Frankfurt are set to face FC Vaduz on Thursday in the third round of Europa League qualifying, having topped Estonian side Flora in the prior round.

The club will then face FC Waldhof in the DFB-Pokal before taking on Vaduz in a second leg and in the team's opener.