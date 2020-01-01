Traore has been approached by NFL teams, says Wolves team-mate Saiss

The midfielder confirmed that the winger does not do any weightlifting in training, despite his incredible physique

Adama Traore was approached by NFL teams to play American football during his time at , said team-mate Romain Saiss.

Wolves winger Traore has played a starring role for the Premier League side this season, with four goals and as many assists.

The season has been something of a breakout campaign for the Spanish youth international, who struggled to find his footing during spells at and after making the move to from Barcelona.

Traore's five goals across all competitions this season are just two fewer than the winger fired during his first four seasons in English football.

The winger's pace and incredible physique has made headlines as , and former club Barca reportedly eye the 23-year-old speedster.

While confirming Traore's claim that he does not do any weightlifting in training , Wolves midfielder Saiss said the Spaniard – who left Camp Nou in 2015 – was previously targeted by NFL franchises.

"I see him every day, because we are in the gym together, before or after training," Saiss told RMC Sport.

"Maybe he has a hidden gym room in his house, but at training, in any case, he never pumps iron, whether it is bench-press or otherwise. He is huge and very quick.

"I remember saying to him: 'You run like an American footballer'. He responded to me that at the time that he played in Barcelona, NFL teams tried to get him to playing American football instead, that's how explosive he was.

"There are people who say that it is not possible, that he cannot be playing football."

Wolves currently sit seventh in the Premier League, level on points with , one point behind fifth-place and six points back of for that fourth and final spot.

Wolves are set to face Newcastle this weekend in their next Premier League match before facing an replay against Man Utd.

The two sides played out to a scoreless draw this past weekend and will now continue their third-round clash at Old Trafford on January 14.

Wolves also remain in the and will return to continental play in February against .