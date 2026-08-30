More transfer news and rumours:

Liverpool FC's top star is said to have agreed to join Manchester City

Move to Germany off the table: Real Madrid sign new midfielder

Hamburger SV reportedly interested in Bayern sale candidate

Transfer news: Will Ritsu Doan stay at Eintracht Frankfurt?

There still seems to be plenty of movement to come in Eintracht Frankfurt's squad. Ritsu Doan is the main focus.

The Japanese winger is said to have agreed a deal with Al-Ittihad. That is according to Sky. Frankfurt are also said to have been informed of the agreement. Just a few days ago, rumours emerged that Doan is supposed to replace Moussa Diaby, who moved to Leverkusen, at Al-Ittihad.

Doan is apparently in line for an annual net salary of nine million euros in Saudi Arabia. Frankfurt also have an 18 million euro offer on the table. Whether the two clubs can still agree a transfer by deadline day remains open.

Alongside Doan, four more Eintracht players could leave the club by Tuesday. Centre-back Arthur Theate is on the verge of a loan move to Bologna. A move is also taking shape for Jean-Matteo Bahoya, with the winger potentially heading to Hull City.

Hugo Larsson is also being linked with a departure. The midfielder has held talks with two English clubs, including Crystal Palace. Reports differ over who the second interested club is. Transfermarkt.de names Brentford, while Sky report Fulham.

Niels Nkounkou could also move. The left-back is being linked with French top-flight side OGC Nice and could therefore return to his homeland.

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Transfer news: Jamie Leweling apparently on Roma's radar

Roma have made an approach to VfB Stuttgart over Jamie Leweling. According to information from Sky Italia , the Italians have presented the Swabians with a concrete model: a loan for five million euros with an obligatory purchase clause worth 35 million euros. According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Stuttgart have rejected this first proposal.

As the German edition of Sky reports, Roma want to tempt the Germany international with a five-year contract. However, Leweling is also said to be on the radar of other clubs. Inter Milan as well as clubs from England are among the other interested parties mentioned.

VfB do not fundamentally rule out a transfer for the 25-year-old. Stuttgart are reliant on income from player sales. For a departure to happen, however, Roma would apparently still have to improve their offer to convince Stuttgart to sanction the move.

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Transfer news: Former Leverkusen player Leon Bailey to Spain?

Sevilla are apparently exploring a move for Leon Bailey. According to transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, the Andalusians are already in direct contact with Aston Villa. An unusual model is on the table: Bailey could first extend his contract in Birmingham, which runs until 2027, and then leave on loan.

The 41-cap Jamaica international moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Villa in 2021 for 31 million euros. His prospects at the Premier League club now seem limited, however. Bailey was not included in the matchday squad for either of the first two games of the season.

Alongside Sevilla, Al-Diriyah are also said to be trying to sign the winger. The club from Saudi Arabia were only promoted this season.

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Transfer news: Atalanta captain apparently close to departure

The 35-year-old Marten de Roon is on the verge of a move within Serie A. As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports, Roma and Atalanta Bergamo have reached a verbal agreement over a transfer for the defensive midfielder.

The 44-cap Netherlands international had most recently been a regular as Atalanta captain and regularly led the team out onto the pitch. This season, however, de Roon has not yet made an appearance.

Meanwhile, the transfer fee remains undecided. De Roon's contract in Bergamo still runs until 2027, meaning Atalanta will still receive a fee one year before his deal expires. How much that will be is not yet known.

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Transfer news: Will RB Leipzig let another striker go?

A solution now apparently seems to be emerging in the race for Conrad Harder. The RB Leipzig centre-forward is set to travel to France to complete his move to Racing Strasbourg. That is according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet. The plan is a loan until the end of the season.

Harder only moved from Sporting to Leipzig last year for 24 million euros. In recent days, the Dane has been linked with several clubs. Alongside Sevilla and Lazio, Leeds United and Galatasaray were also considered possible destinations.

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Transfer news: New keeper for Chelsea

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is joining Chelsea and will sign a multi-year contract at Stamford Bridge. Aston Villa are set to receive a fee of around 8.7 million euros for the transfer.

Martinez moved from Arsenal to Villa in 2020. The 33-year-old made a total of 256 competitive appearances for the club from Birmingham.

At Chelsea, the 2022 World Cup winner is likely to take over as number one in future. Previous first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had recently drawn attention to himself several times with mistakes.

Aston Villa had apparently already prepared for Martinez's departure. Around a week and a half ago, the Villans signed Zion Suzuki, who is now available as the Argentine's successor. Before that, Noah Atubolu had also been considered a strong candidate for the role of new number one for the Europa League winners. However, the German goalkeeper has now moved to Eintracht Frankfurt.

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