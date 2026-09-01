Chelsea have been among the biggest players in the transfer market since Todd Boehly's takeover and have already spent more than €400 million on new signings this summer. Plenty could still happen on deadline day too.

According to transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio, AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone is likely to move to London, with talks already at an advanced stage. That comes despite Giallorossi coach Piero Gasperini ruling out a transfer on Monday.

A fee of around €60 million is under discussion for the France World Cup player, while Jamie Gittens could move in the opposite direction. Here too, it was recently claimed the Blues did not want to let the 22-year-old leave, but according to Sky Italia a loan is now suddenly possible after all.

Chelsea transfers: mega transfer for Enzo Fernandez supposedly done

Meanwhile, striker Marc Guiu's departure to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig is certain. The Spain Under-21 international will cost the Red Bulls a fee of €16 million to €17 million and will wear the No 9 shirt there.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is also likely to leave Xabi Alonso's side on loan on deadline day. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard has agreed terms with Italian top-flight club Como after losing his first-choice spot in London to new signing Emiliano Martinez.

Chelsea are also involved in what is probably the biggest deal of deadline day: according to Di Marzio, an agreement is now in place with Manchester City over Enzo Fernandez's €140 million move. There is time until midnight to finalise all deals.

If it goes through, it would be a record deal for the Sky Blues. Fernandez would immediately replace Elliot Anderson, who only arrived from Nottingham Forest this summer for €135 million, as the most expensive signing in the club's history.