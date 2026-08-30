According to a report by the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Bayer Leverkusen are pushing for Casado. According to the report, the 2024 German champions, along with Besiktas, currently have the best chance of signing the holding midfielder.

Could a transfer battle between Bayer and Besiktas be taking shape? One factor in Leverkusen's favour is that new coach Carles Martinez once worked as a youth coach at Barca and therefore knows La Masia graduate Casado well. The technically gifted midfielder would also suit the style of play Martinez wants to bring to Bayer.

Casado is still under contract in Barcelona until 2028, but the 22-year-old has long been considered a candidate for sale. According to Mundo Deportivo, Casado is currently weighing up very carefully where he would have the best prospects. His chances of a regular role at Barca look slim. Last season, Casado was mostly little more than an impact substitute at best, and in each of the first two league matches of the new campaign he was not in coach Hansi Flick's squad at all.

Who else besides Leverkusen and Besiktas are interested in Marc Casado?

As well as Leverkusen and Besiktas, Mundo Deportivo also name Everton and RB Leipzig as clubs interested in Casado. However, both sides are currently much less concrete than Bayer and the Istanbul club. Casado, who was also linked with Borussia Dortmund, has made a total of 75 competitive appearances for Barcelona's first team so far, scoring one goal and registering seven assists.





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Leverkusen could certainly use reinforcements, meanwhile, having suffered a bitter 3-2 defeat at promoted side SV Elversberg in Martinez's Bundesliga debut on Saturday.