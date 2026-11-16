Tragedy rocks Argentine football: player dies after heading the ball clear

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The Argentine football community is mourning the death of Abel Núñez, an 18-year-old promising player who played for Ezeiza Football Club.

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According to "tycsports", the incident happened last Thursday during a fifth-division match in the Argentine Football Association's youth "C" tournament. The young player, who wore the number 10 shirt, took a heavy blow to the head as he cleared the ball and collapsed unconscious on the pitch.

Núñez received treatment at the scene and was taken to a medical centre shortly afterwards. His collapse brought the match to an immediate halt, and the sixth-division game scheduled to follow was suspended too.

He received immediate medical treatment and underwent emergency surgery for a serious head injury. He died from the injury.

His sudden death sparked deep grief well beyond the club where he grew up, particularly at Nueva Estrella's futsal reserve team, which he joined in 2024.

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The team suspended all of their matches in mourning. Tributes poured in for a young man his family and teammates described as "full of dreams and hopes".

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The club broke the devastating news on social media. Their statement read: "This is the hardest news we have ever had to share as a club. With great pain and sorrow, we bid farewell to a young man who had a bright future ahead of him, and who today has left us with an indescribable void."

The statement continued: "After he suffered a painful blow during a match, while proudly wearing the Ezeiza shirt, we are deeply saddened by his passing. Today, football takes second place. We are overwhelmed with sadness as we say goodbye to our teammate, a young man full of dreams and ambitions, who was part of our family."

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It went on: "Ezeiza extends its warmest condolences and most sincere sympathy to his family, friends, teammates and loved ones at this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. You will always be part of our family."

Nueva Estrella mourn Núñez

Núñez played futsal at Argentine Football Association level for Nueva Estrella's reserve team. The club sent their sincere condolences and called off their match against Argentinos Juniors after the tragedy.

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In a statement, they said: "With great sadness and sorrow, Nueva Estrella announces the cancellation of all sporting events scheduled for today following the death of Abel. As an institution, we extend our warmest condolences to his family, friends and all members of our community at this difficult time."

The message continued: "Today, matches and results do not matter. Today, our shared grief unites us and calls on us to draw close to those who need it most. Abel will always be part of our family. Rest in peace, little one. Nueva Estrella will never forget you."

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It ended: "Rest in peace, dear one. You cannot imagine how much we miss you. Many thanks to all the families of Argentinos Juniors for standing by us at this difficult time."