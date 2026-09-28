Tragedy in the world of football: 22-year-old Giacomo Ghiardelli, former Juventus and Alessandria player, has died

Giacomo Ghiardelli, a young Piedmontese midfielder fighting his toughest battle against a serious illness, has died at just 22 years of age. Born in Casale Monferrato on 15 February 2004, Ghiardelli came through the youth ranks at Juventus and Alessandria, before moving to Asti, in Serie D. The biancorosso club had also kept him in the first-team squad for the 2024-2025 season, before his path was cut short by the worsening of a serious illness, over which the family and the clubs chose to maintain the utmost privacy.





In memory , Alessandria Calcio used their social media channels to post a tribute that was as simple as it was profound: "Fly high Mino, always in our hearts." ASD Asti joined in the grief, rallying around his family and showing the affection of a community in shock. Deep mourning has gripped Piedmontese and Italian football after a loss that came just a few hours after the moving message of encouragement sent to him ahead of the match between the two clubs that shaped the young man's career.





On Sunday, Alessandria v Asti was played at the Moccagatta: his two former teams and the fans dedicated a deeply felt moment of support to him. A banner in the Gradinata Nord read "Forza Mino", Asti captain Silvio Brustolin held up Ghiardelli's number 46 shirt, and the entire stadium applauded.



