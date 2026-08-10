Trabzonspor sends a message to the Egyptian people and Salah's fans

Trabzonspor have thanked their fans and supporters across the globe after completing the signing of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, a message that underlines just how much interest the deal has stirred.

An official statement welcomed the wave of engagement that followed Salah's arrival, with the club thanking its fans and everyone sending congratulations from around the world, especially Egypt.

The statement read: "With Mohamed Salah joining Trabzonspor, we extend our sincere thanks and gratitude for all the messages, congratulations and good wishes that have reached our club from all around the world, especially from Egypt."

It added: "Today, we are filled with joy and pride to see this same enthusiasm filling cities from Trabzon to Cairo, from Alexandria to London, and elsewhere."

"For us, football has always been more than just a game between two teams," it continued. "Sometimes it has been a shared feeling connecting two cities, sometimes a closeness between two cultures, and sometimes it has erased thousands of miles of distance."

Praising its home city, the statement went on: "Trabzon, with its ancient history stretching back thousands of years, its breathtaking natural beauty on the Black Sea, its unique culture, and its atmosphere in which football is an integral part of daily life, is a sporting city with no equal, and Trabzonspor is the pulse of this city."

It concluded: "We invite everyone who wishes to experience this unique atmosphere of the greatest club in the world, Trabzonspor, to visit Trabzon and our stadium, Papara Park. Wherever you come from in the world, our doors are open, our city is open, and our stands are open."