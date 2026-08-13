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FBL-TUR-SUPERLIG-TRABZONSPORAFP
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Trabzonspor president: Salah is a genius signing that money can't buy, and this is our next goal

Transfers
M. Salah
D. Nunez
Trabzonspor
Al Hilal
Super Lig
Saudi Pro League
Egypt
Uruguay

Núñez on the way

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has hailed the signing of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah as a "genius deal" and a turning point in the club's project, insisting that landing a star of his calibre takes more than money.

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Speaking exclusively to the TRT SPOR programme, Dogan lifted the lid on how the deal came together: "When we learned that Besiktas were holding negotiations with him, we initially held back out of respect for the negotiations, and when they stalled we stepped in. It took between 5 and 6 days. Of course, if you want Salah, you have to pay this amount, but you cannot bring him here with money alone."

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS

He added: "Salah joining was a valuable addition for the people of Trabzon. We were suffering from a shortage of star players. It was a genius deal, and we hope to see similar stars join in the future."

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has also been linked with the club, and Dogan confirmed the interest: "He is a good player, and a player our coach admires. No agreement has been reached yet, and negotiations are ongoing."

The president then turned to the unique character of the city: "Trabzon is a difficult city, the nature of its people is a little different. Our city makes everyone feel the emotions of its people, their engagement and their closeness whenever it wishes. It is a difficult task but an extremely rewarding one."

Dogan closed with a bold assessment of the club's finances: "Last year we made player sales worth 119 million euros, and I have players I can sell for a much larger sum. While our rivals suffer from debts ranging between 30 and 35 billion euros, our debts have fallen to just one billion euros. Therefore, I have the right to spend money on players."

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