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Al Ettifaq v Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Trabzon ready to seal the deal: a complicated case between Al-Hilal and Nunez

Transfers
Al Hilal
Trabzonspor
D. Nunez
Super Lig
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Türkiye
Uruguay

A final obstacle delays the deal

Trabzonspor are closing in on the signing of a high-profile foreign striker while their pursuit of midfield reinforcements rumbles on before the window shuts.

Turkish website 61saat report that talks over a move for Al-Hilal's Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez have taken a positive turn. Club and player have agreed personal terms, but a handful of financial details are still holding up the official completion.

Nunez earns around 20 million euros a year at the Saudi club.

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The sticking point is money owed. The Uruguayan is still due 12 million euros from Al-Hilal, and he is working to settle the matter. Because the sum is subject to tax, the negotiations have dragged on.

King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Europa League Qualification
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC

Progress has been good, and some Trabzonspor officials believe the deal could go through at any moment. Even so, the financial side remains the key factor in the timing of any announcement.

Midfield is the other priority. Trabzonspor have opened talks with a young English player, whose name was not disclosed, only for his club to reject the offer. 

Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor was another target. Those talks failed to produce an agreement, though the two parties may sit down again in the coming period.

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The website concluded: "Trabzonspor's list of foreigners is awaiting a surprise change, as the club is looking for a young midfielder with a tall stature who is good at playing in the holding midfielder position, which could force the departure of one of the current foreign players to make room for the new deal."

Read also: Despite the stumbling start, a striking statement from the Trabzon coach about Salah's impact

Read also: A frightening 590 million bet: Mourinho searches for the impossible equation

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