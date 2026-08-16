Trabzon president: The Turkish people wake up and go to sleep to the name of Salah

Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan has hailed the significance of signing Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who joined the club this summer after the end of his historic journey with Liverpool.

Speaking on the ON Sport channel with presenter Merihan Amr, Doğan said, "The Turkish people in Trabzon go to sleep and wake up to the name of Mohamed Salah. The fans are in a special state of morale after the completion of the deal."

"We are living these happy moments with great enthusiasm," he continued. "We believe we have won a humanitarian deal for the finest of characters."

He pointed out, "Salah is one of the most important players in the world, if not the first in the world, and from his very first day in Trabzon he has created a wonderful atmosphere with his friends and teammates in the Turkish team."

The Trabzonspor president explained, "Mohamed Salah's transfer to us supports us in many things beyond football. He is a joy for the Islamic world, and he will also have a positive impact on us in all areas."

Doğan also stressed the wider significance of the move. "Salah will be a bridge for rapprochement and for strengthening relations between Egypt and Turkey. We are living in a state of passion and enthusiasm, and there is no doubt that his impact on the football side will be extremely significant."

He added, "I expect an increase in the presence of Egyptian tourists in Trabzon, to watch Mohamed Salah in the matches."