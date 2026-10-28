Trabzon immortalises his name: Salah receives historic honour in Turkey

The municipality of Yomra in the Turkish city of Trabzon is preparing to name one of the area's streets after Egyptian Trabzonspor star Mohamed Salah. Officials have completed the necessary procedures and secured the approval of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Work on the signs for the new street will begin shortly, with an opening date to be set in the coming period.

Mustafa Beyik, the mayor of Yomra, told the "On Sport" channel that the idea came as a mark of appreciation for Salah's standing and the great moral value his presence at Trabzonspor holds for local residents. He stressed that the player's arrival was met with widespread joy, thanks to the quality of his football and the entertainment he brings supporters inside the stadium.

According to Beyik, the municipality wanted to turn that pride and happiness into an official tribute by naming a street after him. The fact that Salah lives within the administrative area of Yomra encouraged officials to take the step, and to share with residents their celebration of the team's star.

Unanimous approval to honour Salah

The proposal went before the local council, where it won the backing of every member. Nobody objected. The municipality then set about completing the legal requirements needed to implement the decision.

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Beyik added that Turkish regulations require the approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when naming streets after foreign figures. That prompted the municipality to send an official request to the ministry to approve Salah's name.

The approval arrived within just one week. Such procedures usually take longer, given the need to review information about the nominated figure and study their history and background before any final decision.

For the Turkish official, the speed of that approval reflects just how exceptional the step is. The decision is now officially confirmed, and the municipality is preparing to order the signs that will bear the name of the Trabzonspor star.

Salah welcomes the tribute

Beyik revealed that Trabzonspor's management informed Salah of the decision through members of its board of directors. The player, he said, expressed his great happiness at a tribute that will immortalise his name in one of the streets of the area where he lives.

That street carries extra meaning for Salah. It sits on the route he drives on his way home, meaning he will pass almost daily by the road that will bear his name, and will be able to see the signs himself.

According to the mayor, this is an unprecedented event in the history of the area and the city of Trabzon. It is the first time a street has been named after a foreign footballer, which gives the tribute special importance for local officials.

Date of the opening of the Mohamed Salah street

On the next steps, Beyik confirmed that the municipality intends to contact Salah and extend an official invitation to the street's opening ceremony. He expressed his hope that the player can take part, so the tribute gets the celebration it deserves.

Work in the coming period will focus on manufacturing the signs, installing them and completing the necessary organisational preparations. The municipality obtained official approval of the name last Friday.

Beyik concluded by confirming the street is expected to open within 20 days. Through it, the area hopes to express its appreciation of Salah and celebrate his presence at Trabzonspor, with an official tribute that bears his name and stands as a lasting witness to his standing among the city's residents.



