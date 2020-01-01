TP Mazembe confirm Muleka transfer to Standard Liege

The Congolese forward moves to Belgium after he appeared almost certain to sign for Lille days ago

Tout Puissant Mazembe have confirmed the transfer of striker Jackson Muleka to Belgian First Division A side Standard Liege on a four-year deal.

The contract which has the option to extend with one more season comes two weeks after had announced that they were in talks with side for the striker's services.

He was being touted as a possible replacement for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen who has since joined from Lille.

More teams

But Standard Liege won Muleka's signature after they were among the other rumoured suitors who included Ligue 1 returnees RC Lens, as well as Belgian giants and Royal Mouscron who are Lille's satellite club.

His move to following impressive performances in this season’s Caf in which he managed seven goals in 10 games.

"The transfer of Jackson Muleka to Belgian club Standard Liege has just materialised," announced in a statement.

"Tout Puissant Mazembe are delighted with this development which has taken place, in the interest of the three parties, thanks to the close collaboration between the two clubs and without the intervention of intermediaries.

"This collaboration had already allowed in the past, the transfer of former TP Mazembe players, Christian Luyindima, Merveille Bope and Jonathan Bolingi, with the success that we know.

"TP Mazembe can only wish Jackson the best in a European adventure they wanted. If he works and continues to progress, it will undoubtedly be successful."

Muleka had also reportedly attracted interest from Egyptian sworn rivals and as well as Moroccan giants .

Article continues below

Other reports also indicated Portuguese Primeira Liga side Boavista had emerged as angling to sign him on loan from Lille if Lille had managed to sign him.

Mazembe did not reveal the transfer figure Standard Liege paid for the transfer but their asking price was reportedly €2.5 million for the player who has been capped four times by DR Congo and has managed one goal for the national team.

Standard Liege are yet to confirm the signing for Muleka who joins compatriots Bope and John Nekadio at the Belgian outfit.