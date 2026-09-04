Al-Hilal shattered their own Saudi Pro League record on the road towards the throne of traditional rivals Al-Ahli, beating neighbours Al-Shabab.

The 2-0 win came at the SHG Arena on Friday, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

According to the Opta statistics network, that result stretched Al-Hilal's unbeaten run to 47 consecutive matches, the longest in their Saudi Pro League history.

It all started in November 2024 with a 2-1 win over Al-Shabab, also at their stadium. Al-Hilal have racked up 35 wins and 12 draws since.

They edged past the run they managed between May 2023 and November 2024, when they went 46 matches unbeaten with 42 wins and four draws.

Now Al-Hilal sit just four matches away from equalling Al-Ahli's historic record. The rivals hold the longest unbeaten run in Saudi league history at 51 matches, set between January 2014 and February 2016.

Neom, Al-Taawoun, Al-Ittihad and Al-Riyadh stand in the way over the next four Roshn League fixtures. A fifth match, against Al-Hazm, could see Al-Hilal stand alone with the record.

Al-Hilal have not lost in the Saudi Pro League since Italian coach Simone Inzaghi arrived before the start of last season. He has led them in 39 matches, winning 30 and drawing nine.