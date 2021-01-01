Touzghar at the double as Troyes inch closer to Ligue 1 return

The 34-year-old Tunisian was on target twice as ESTAC extended their unbeaten run to five against visiting GF38

Yoann Touzghar found the net twice as Troyes stepped up their chase for a Ligue 1 return with a 3-1 defeat of Grenoble on Saturday evening.

The Tunisia international’s first-half efforts inspired ESTAC to a commanding home victory over Philippe Hinschberger’s men.

Unbeaten in their last four Ligue 2 outings, Laurent Batlles’ team played host to GF38 – who were still basking in the excitement of their 2-0 triumph over Sochaux the last time out.

However, it was the visitors who took the initiative in the seventh minute as Anthony Belmonte gave them the lead after profiting from an assist from Cote d’Ivoire prospect Marcellin Anani.

That lead lasted for three minutes as Troyes leveled matters through Touzghar who fired past goalkeeper Esteban Salles. The assist was attributed to Dylan Saint-Louis.

In the 24th minute, the Tunisian completed his brace which put Troyes ahead for the first time in the encounter. In addition, the 34-year-old now boasts of 71 goals in the French second-tier since his debut for Amiens in 2011 – the highest number for a player in that division since that season.

34-year-old Tunisian striker Yoann Touzghar has scored 71 goals in Ligue 2 since his debut for Amiens in 2011/12, the highest by any player in that division over that period pic.twitter.com/KtGS9QYmAX — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 24, 2021

Eighteen minutes before full-time, Florian Tardieu sealed the win from the penalty spot after a foul had been committed in the visitors’ goal area.

After an impressive shift, Touzghar was substituted for Brandon Domingues in the 79th minute while Mali’s Rominigue Kouame was in action from start to finish alongside Madagascar’s Rayan Raveloson.

Elsewhere, Oualid El Hajjam (Morocco), Stone Mambo (Congo) and Pape Meissa Ba (Senegal) were not listed for action.

Cape Verde’s Willy Semedo saw every minute of action for Grenoble, but David Henen (Togo) and Jerome Mombris (Madagascar), who were handed a place in the starting XI, were replaced by Yoric Ravet (56th minutes) and Abdel Hakim Abdallah (81st minute) respectively.

As a result of this win, Troyes occupy the summit of Ligue 2 with 71 points from 35 outings.