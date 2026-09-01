Totti from football to basketball, he is the new advisor to Maxima Roma: “I needed new stimuli”

Francesco Totti is heading into basketball. He will join the Maxima Roma project as an advisor to the ownership and will also oversee fan base development and Corporate Social Responsibility operations. The club announced it. Totti has decided to put his name and experience behind a project aimed at taking the Capital back to the highest levels of Italian and European basketball, from Serie A to the EuroCup.









New stimuli - "I was looking for new stimuli and felt the desire to test myself by accepting a new challenge - these are Totti's words -. The role and, above all, the project that were proposed to me convinced me straight away. I am very happy to be able to play an active part in this project and I thank the club for the trust they have decided to place in me. The first objective will be to build a solid group, strengthen the team and create all the conditions to become one of the excellences of the Italian league. Then we will look to Europe and beyond. Ambition is important, but even more important is the desire to build something that can last over time: we want to give Rome and the people of Rome a basketball team to support, one they can identify with and be proud of. That is why I accepted being an advisor to the ownership, delegated to the development of the fan base and CSR operations".











