Tottenham’s Serge Aurier arrested for alleged assault on partner before Man Utd loss

The defender was not dressed for Sunday's game that took place at the Wembley, hours after he was arrested by the police

Hours before Tottenham’s loss to Manchester United, Serge Aurier was in the middle of a bust-up involving his partner Hencha Voigt.

The 26-year-old was arrested by police on suspicion of ABH on his girlfriend prior to Sunday's showdown at Wembley, which he missed out on completely.

However, Aurier denied assaulting the 31-year-old Haitian TV personality and the Hertfordshire Police confirmed the Cote d’Ivoire international was released without charge.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of ABH. He has been released with no further action,” a statement read.

Tottenham also confirmed the incident via a spokesperson, saying: “We are aware of an incident concerning Serge Aurier this weekend. The player was released without charge.”

Aurier has a detailed past of misconduct but claimed the birth of his first child, Nehcha [whom he had with Voigt] helped him turn a new leaf.

The right-back has made 12 appearances this season, scoring two goals. He will look to return to Mauricio Pochettino's set-up ahead of Sunday’s visit to Fulham.