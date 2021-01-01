Tottenham yet to discuss Bale's future after winger's 'tough ride' in north London under Mourinho, says agent

The man who serves as the Real Madrid loanee's main legal representative claims no talks have been opened regarding a possible extension at Spurs

Tottenham are yet to discuss Gareth Bale's future, according to his agent Jonathan Barnett, who says the winger endured a "tough ride" in north London under Jose Mourinho.

Bale is approaching the end of his season-long loan stint at Spurs, having returned to the club from Real Madrid in September last year.

The Welshman has rediscovered his best form since Ryan Mason's arrival as interim boss, but Mourinho only used him sparingly before his sacking last month, with Barnett of the opinion that his client was subjected to unfair treatment.

What's been said?

Bale's main legal representative claims he has yet to speak to Tottenham over extending his stay at the club beyond the summer, and has hinted that the 31-year-old grew frustrated with his situation earlier in the campaign.

"Nothing has been discussed at the moment. He had a tough ride and I don't think that should have been necessary," Barnett told Sky Sports.

"He came as one of the best players in the world. Sure, he had a few injuries and a few fitness problems but once they were over, all he needed was to be played in the right position and to be played constantly to get back into the rhythm.

"He has been given that opportunity [under Mason] and you can see how he plays. I think with Gareth, like a lot of players, he has to enjoy his life and then you do well."

Asked if any other clubs could prise Bale away from Madrid on a permanent deal when the transfer window reopens, Barnett added: "They would have to have a lot of money and they would have to be one that he has an interest in playing for. That rules out a lot of clubs."

Bale's turbulent 2020-21 season

Mourinho decided to gradually integrate Bale into his plans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to the fact that he had lost his match sharpness after spending much of 2019-20 on the bench at Madrid.

The Welshman played 28 games for Spurs across all competitions when the Portuguese was in charge, starting just six times in the Premier League, but still managed to score ten goals.

Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy took the decision to sack Mourinho amid a poor run of results on April 17, with Mason swiftly drafted in as his replacement, and one of the Englishman's first orders of business was to restore Bale to the starting XI.

The Wales international rewarded Mason for his faith in him by scoring in a 2-1 victory over Southampton, and he followed up that display by netting a stunning hat-trick in a 4-0 thrashing of Sheffield United last weekend.

The bigger picture

Spurs are still fighting for a top-four finish at the moment, and Bale's presence could be vital as they aim to close the five-point gap between themselves and Chelsea, who currently occupy the final Champions League spot.

If he continues to deliver the goods in the club's final four fixtures against Leeds United, Wolves, Aston Villa and Leicester City, Tottenham could yet decide to keep hold of him, especially with Madrid reportedly eager to cash in before he becomes a free agent in 2022.

