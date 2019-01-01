Tottenham vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Having closed the gap on leaders Liverpool on Wednesday, Spurs could potentially end the weekend just four points off the top of the table

Having come from behind late on to snatch three points against Watford on Wednesday, Tottenham have the genuine chance to push themselves into the top two of the Premier League.

Manchester City's shock loss on Tuesday means the gap is two points between second and third, giving Mauricio Pochettino the chance to overhaul the champions, if only briefly.

They will, however, have to overcome the very side who dealt defeat to the Citizens - Newcastle, led by Rafa Benitez.

Though in the midst of an injury crisis, the Magpies have eased relegation worries with two recent wins and will be keen to draw themselves further away from the bottom of the table.

Game Tottenham v Newcastle Date Saturday, February 2 Time 12:30pm GMT / 7:30am ET

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Aurier Midfielders Winks, Lamela, Nkoudou, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Moura, Wanyama Forwards Llorente, Son

Tottenham remain without the key pair of Harry Kane and Dele Alli, both of who are expected to be missing for several more weeks.

However, having returned midweek from the Asian Cup to score for Spurs, South Korea international Heung-min Son should bring some added firepower up front.

Potential Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Sissoko, Winks, Eriksen, Rose; Llorente, Son.

Position Newcastle players Goalkeepers Dubravka, Elliot, Woodman Defenders Clark, Lascelles, Manquillo, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Lejeune, Barreca Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Atsu, Hayden, Longstaff Forwards Perez, Rondon

After shocking the champions on Tuesday, Rafa Benitez is likely to keep faith with the same side who delivered one of the results of the season.

The Magpies have no fresh injury concerns, though they are still missing around half-a-dozen faces, including Joselu.

Record signing Miguel Almiron is still waiting on a work permit, but fellow deadline-day arrival Antonio Barreca could feature.

Potential Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie, Perez, Hayden, S. Longstaff, Atsu, Rondon.

Match Preview

Having suffered an alarming dip in form, with consecutive exits from both English cup competitions, Tottenham looked to get their season back on track against Watford after they came from behind late on to claim the three points.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been robbed of their most talismanic player in the shape of Harry Kane through injury, but the return of Son from Asian Cup duty helped inspire them to victory.

As wins go, it could prove to be one of their most important for the 2018-19 campaign too, after it lifted them within touching distance of Manchester City following the champions’ shock loss on Tuesday.

With just two points separating the second-place City from Spurs, Pochettino can surely smell a chance to pile on the pressure and keep his side in an unlikely three-way title race.

However, to do so they will have to overcome Newcastle, the very side responsible for inflicting that surprise defeat upon Pep Guardiola and company.

Rafa Benitez’s side have been embroiled in a relegation battle for most of the season but wins against fellow strugglers Cardiff and the Citizens has lifted them clear of the bottom three.

The former Liverpool manager will know that it is far from a done deal however and, despite a myriad of injury problems plaguing the Magpies, will be hopeful of carrying across their positive momentum to deliver another upset.