A new home for football collectors in London

The project arrives at a pivotal moment for the industry, following the 2026 World Cup and Topps securing the Premier League trading card license. Reflecting on the mission behind the store, Adarabioyo added: "We’ve done a great job bringing collectors together online. We wanted to give that community a place to live. Card Cop is somewhere you can walk in, discover a card that means something to you, and end up talking to someone who understands exactly why. Whether you’re buying your first pack or looking for a card you’ve chased for years, we want you to feel this place is for you, and who knows you might bump into your favourite player while you’re there."

The rise of the footballer collector

Adarabioyo was one of the first top-flight players to go public with his collection, paving the way for many others to follow suit. His influence has seen the likes of Dominic Solanke, Adam Wharton, Phil Foden, and Robert Sanchez become active participants in the hobby.

The Tottenham man uses his personal Instagram account to showcase his impressive array of cards, which includes a significant Neymar collection and rare "one-of-one" cards of himself. He recently expressed his excitement about the future of his personal stash, noting that he is particularly looking forward to adding cards of himself in a Spurs shirt following his move to North London.

The passion Adarabioyo holds for the hobby is deeply rooted in his appreciation for the sport's history and its stars. "Neymar is criminally underrated to me, and I think his cards are too. Some of the images take me straight back to performances I’ve watched over the years. It’s hard to describe, but it’s like bottling up that feeling forever. Football purists will know what I mean," he said.

Next matches TOT Premier League 10:00 IPS Watch

This emotional connection to the cards is a sentiment shared by many in the community, where a single piece of cardboard can represent a historic moment or a career-defining performance on the pitch.

The store's inventory will go far beyond just standard football stickers. Card Cop is set to stock a diverse range of products including Formula 1, basketball, and NFL cards, as well as popular entertainment titles like Pokémon, Marvel, and Disney.

Managing Director Alistair Bradford will oversee the day-to-day operations of the business as it seeks to emulate the success of similar athlete-led ventures in the United States, such as those owned by Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton. The London residency marks the beginning of an ambitious expansion plan that could see the brand move into other major European cities.

Building a community beyond the pitch

For Adarabioyo, the social aspect of the hobby remains the most rewarding element of his involvement. "I’ve been collecting for years, and it’s great to see the hobby continue to grow," he remarked when discussing the store’s launch. He views the trade as an essential bridge between the stars on the field and the fans in the stands.

"I love collecting. It’s a great way for supporters to connect with their favourite players. I’ve always felt that collectors are some of the most passionate fans," he continued, emphasizing that the store will host player signings and trade nights to foster this connection.

The Huddle FC has already demonstrated the power of this community through its live streams, where fans can watch their favourite players open boxes of cards in real-time. This interactive approach will continue at Card Cop, where customers can open their purchases with staff members who can explain the rarity and value of their finds.

Adarabioyo believes these interactions are vital for the growth of the sport's culture. "I’ve got to know so many collectors through the hobby. Talking about our collections is an instant icebreaker, and I know those conversations can mean a lot. I want to bring more players into the hobby and recreate those moments," he concluded.

As the football card market continues to expand across the UK and Europe, Card Cop stands as a landmark project led by those who actually play the game. With its strategic location near London Bridge and the backing of some of the Premier League's most recognizable faces, the store is positioned to become the premier destination for the modern collector.

Whether it is finding a rare parallel or simply talking tactics over a pack of cards, the new venture ensures that the community now has a permanent home in the capital. The journey from a childhood hobby to a major business venture highlights Adarabioyo’s commitment to the future of football culture.