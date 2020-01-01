Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The North London side narrowly secured European football last term and the pressure will be on Jose Mourinho to improve in 2020-21

Tottenham will look to hit the ground running in the 2020-21 Premier League season when they take on Everton at home.

Jose Mourinho's side will then face Southampton at St Mary's, while they travel to Leicester on the final day of the season.

Spurs host Arsenal in the North London Derby on December 5, and go to Emirates Stadium on March 13. Their Boxing Day fixture is away to Wolves.

    A daunting spell of fixtures midway through the campaign sees Spurs take on Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Leicester between November 21 and December 19, before their festive trip to Molineux.

    Check out Tottenham's full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.

    Tottenham Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    12/09/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
    19/09/2020 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
    26/09/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
    03/10/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
    17/10/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
    24/10/2020 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
    31/10/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
    07/11/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
    21/11/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
    28/11/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
    05/12/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
    12/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
    16/12/2020 20:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
    19/12/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
    26/12/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
    28/12/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
    02/01/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
    12/01/2021 19:45 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
    16/01/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
    27/01/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
    30/01/2021 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
    03/02/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
    06/02/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion
    13/02/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
    20/02/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
    27/02/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
    06/03/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
    13/03/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
    20/03/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
    03/04/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
    10/04/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
    17/04/2021 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
    24/04/2021 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
    01/05/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
    08/05/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
    12/05/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
    15/05/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
    23/05/2021 16:00 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

     

