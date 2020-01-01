Tottenham will miss 'worldie' Eriksen, admits Alli

The Spurs midfielder wished his erstwhile team-mate well at Inter and also reflected on his own growth as an individual

Dele Alli has admitted that have lost an "unbelievable player" in Christian Eriksen and wished his former team-mate well as he embarks on a career change in .

Eriksen, 27, finalised a long-awaited move to on Tuesday in a deal reportedly worth €20 million (£17m/$22m).

Spurs accepted the cut-price offer after the Danish playmaker entered the final six months of his contract with the club.

Jose Mourinho claimed Eriksen lacked motivation but international Alli had nothing but praise for his former team-mate, who spent six-and-a-half seasons in north London after arriving from in 2013.

"He's a worldie," Alli told Sky Sports. "I sent him a sad face on message, but I'm sure I'll speak to him.

"He's an unbelievable player. Yeah, he'll be missed here, but this is a different step in his career."

The England international added: "Since the start of the season there's been a lot of speculation and now it's gone through I wish him all the best, because he's a great friend and a great person."

Eriksen struggled to cement a regular place in Mourinho's starting side at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Alli has had no such trouble, fast becoming a favourite under the former manager.

The 23-year-old's form has improved noticeably since Mauricio Pochettino departed the club in November and he said was "feeling good" after enduring a difficult start to the campaign.

"The more mature I'm getting, the more I'm playing and learning not just about football but about life," Alli said.

"It's nice to be praised, but the same people can be waiting to shoot you down. So you keep working hard, and listen to the right people.

"Whoever you choose to listen to is the main thing – the manager, players, team-mates and people around the club, their opinion is important.

"I think I can always do better. I've played well in some games, and in others I know I haven't played good enough."

Tottenham will look to move closer to the top four on Sunday when they take on Pep Guardiola's .