Tottenham Hotspur's blunt attack could struggle against Chelsea - Ambani

The former Kenya international states the Blues cannot allow two consecutive losses at home

Former international Boniface Ambani believes have a chance of defeating Hotspur in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues are in fourth position with 41 points, a point more than fifth-placed Spurs and a win for either side will boost their qualification chances. The 37-year old states the Frank Lampard-led charges will not allow two defeats in a row at home.

"This is a derby, and we all know how tough derbies are; they are at times unpredictable," Ambani told Goal .

"Regardless, Chelsea are aware their opponents will overtake them with a win on Saturday. If they lose at home, it will negatively impact their hopes of playing in the European elite competition. It is at the same venue they lost to a couple of days ago, they will not allow another defeat in front of their fans."

The former FC striker has also explained how the absence of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will affect the Jose Mourinho team.

"[Kane] is Spurs' top scorer and Son has been another key player for them. Mourinho would have liked to have all his players available but it is not the case. The attack is a little bit blunt and we saw it in the Champions League game against where they lost by a solitary goal.

"It will be tough for Spurs to get past Chelsea in defence; however, being a derby, something might just happen. The hosts have a big chance of winning, but the visitors might surprise us."

In their last meeting, the Blues claimed a 2-1 win with Willian scoring both goals.