Jan Paul van Hecke looks set to have one less rival at Tottenham Hotspur. Cristian Romero is closing in on a move to Inter, according to, among others, La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Inter have reportedly already agreed a €40 million transfer fee with Tottenham Hotspur, the Italian sports newspaper reports. They are now in talks with Romero's management.

His salary remains the main issue. Romero is demanding €6 million, but Inter are unwilling to match that. Both parties are expected to reach an agreement quickly.

Serie A is no unfamiliar competition for Romero. Before moving to Tottenham Hotspur, he spent years with Atalanta and Genoa. Now a return looks close.

That still comes as something of a surprise, given Romero only signed a new Spurs contract last summer until mid-2029. He also captained the side last season and, when fit, formed a reliable partnership with Micky van de Ven.

Van Hecke will fill Romero's place in the centre of Tottenham Hotspur's defence next season after arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion for €60 million.

Last weekend, the Dutchman already started the friendly against Chelsea, a 2-1 win. In the British media, Van Hecke was described as making a 'fierce and eager' impression.