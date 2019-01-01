Tottenham Hotspur goals vs Arsenal were preventable – Aubameyang

The Gunners continue to see their defensive unit questioned, with their Gabonese striker claiming preventable goals cost Unai Emery’s men victory

striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes the hosts were the architects of their own misfortune in their 2-2 draw with Hotspur on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side raced into a 2-0 lead within 40 minutes at the Emirates Stadium after profiting from their hosts’ defensive follies.

First, a Bernd Leno howler allowed Christen Eriksen’s opener while Harry Kane doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Granit Xhaka fouled Son Heung-min.

However, Alexandre Lacazette’s goal just before the half-time interval and Aubameyang’s effort 19 minutes from time saved the Gunners’ blushes.

The Gabon international, who has now scored three Premier League goals this season, insisted that every one of Spurs' goals were preventable.

“Yes, I think so,” he said after the games as reported by the Arsenal website.

“I think after those two goals we started to put on the pressure and we tried to push a lot and Laca scored the first one. In the second half we had some chances and we scored the second one.

“I think we had the space to score a third one, but as I’ve said, it was a tough game so it’s a draw.”

Arsenal head into the international break on seven points from four games with six goals conceded, while Tottenham have managed five in their four outings.