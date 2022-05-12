Tottenham handed Arsenal their biggest league defeat in the rivalry since 1983 with a 3-0 triumph on Thursday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was the first time the Gunners have ever trailed Spurs by more than two goals in the Premier League era, and the first time they've done so in the top-flight in 39 years.

Tottenham have now won three consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time since August 1961.

How did Tottenham react to the result?

"It's always good to win but especially this derby," said Son Heung-min to Sky Sports. "It means a lot. We can close the gap. This game really, really feels nice."

Son won a first-half penalty and scored Tottenham's third goal.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, netted twice in the victory, which saw Spurs pull within a point of the Gunners for fourth place with two games to play.

"I'm proud of the boys," Kane told Sky Sports. "If [Arsenal] won they would have secured the Champions League so there was pressure on us in front of our home fans but we delivered well. We started on the front foot, created the chances and controlled it in the second half.

"Whenever you win a derby it's always nice. Two more games to go. We need to focus on them now but it was a special night here."

What happened in the match?

Arsenal suffered self-inflicted damage in the first half, conceding a penalty and going down to 10 men.

Spurs were able to coast from there as they dealt the Gunners a historically harsh defeat.

The bigger picture

Arsenal are now just one point ahead of Tottenham for the final Champions League place with two matches to go.

The Gunners will face Newcastle and Everton in their last league games of the campaign, while Spurs will meet Burnley and Norwich City.

