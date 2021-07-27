Tottenham defender Alderweireld set to complete £13m move to Al-Duhail

The Qatar based club have reached an agreement to sign the Belgium international, who has spent the last six years of his career in north London

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld set to complete a £13 million ($18m) move to Al-Duhail SC, with the club confirming his impending departure on Tuesday.

Alderweireld has said his final goodbyes to Spurs supporters in a post on social media, which reads: "Six years, two homes, a Champions League final and so many memories. You made me feel a part of your club the moment I walked out at White Hart Lane and roared us on, no matter what, into our new, special, stadium.

"Thank you first to the fans and then to my teammates, and every incredible member of the Surs' staff, backroom and beyond.

"This club will always be in mine and my family's heart. Love Toby."

