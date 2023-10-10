'Players like Heung-min Son adds great value' - Jassim Abdulaziz Al-Jassim confident of high-quality football at Asian Cup 2023

The CEO of Asian Cup 2023 LOC claimed that Asian stars like Heung-min Son will play a crucial role in attracting fans to the stadiums.

Son star attraction for the Asian Cup

Asian stars from European leagues will boss the Asian Cup

Qatar to host Asian Cup in January and February 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar are gearing up to organise the Asian Cup 2023 which will be held in the country between January 12 and February 10. Qatar who did a phenomenal job in arranging a successful World Cup last year, will now have the opportunity to showcase their legacy at the continental level.

The Asian Cup will is all set to witness some of the best talents across the continent including established stars like Tottenham's Heung-min, Brighton's Karou Mitoma and according to the Asian Cup 2023 Local Organising Committee (LOC) CEO Jassim Abdulaziz Al-Jassim, these stars along with their local Qatar stars will play a crucial role in attracting fans to the stadiums during the tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking exclusively to GOAL, Jassim Al-Jassim said, "Japan is a great team. We have a lot of South Koreans in the Premier League as well like Son and Hwang Hee Chan. These are great players who will give a boost to the Asian Cup. Then there are local stars from around the region which will ensure fans buy tickets and attend the tournament.

"Son, being the captain of Sours, adds a great value to the Asian Cup. There are a lot of great players in Asia and they will be here to ensure they become the champion of Asia and we will see high-quality football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Hugo Lloris lost his place in the starting lineup and Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich, new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou named Heung-min Son as captain of the club ahead of the 2023-24 season.

WHAT NEXT? Heung-min could be next seen in action for his national team during the international break as South Korea face Tunisia in Vietnam in friendly matches on October 13 and 17 respectively.