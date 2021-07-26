Tottenham announce Gil transfer after finalising £22m-plus Lamela deal with Sevilla

Spurs have unveiled their first major signing of the summer transfer window while also saying goodbye to an experienced performer

Tottenham have announced the signing of Bryan Gil after finalising a reported £22 million ($30m)-plus Eric Lamela deal with Sevilla.

The 21-year-old has committed to a five-year deal at Spurs, and will join up with his new team-mates in north London after finishing his duties with Spain's U23 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lamela, meanwhile, has joined Sevilla on a contract until 2024, bringing to an end his eight-year stay in the Premier League with Tottenham.

What's been said?

Spurs have released an official statement on their website confirming Gil's arrival, which reads: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Bryan Gil from Sevilla, with Erik Lamela joining the Spanish club as part of the deal.

"The exciting young winger, 20, joins us on a contract until 2026. Subject to international clearance, Bryan will join up with the club at the conclusion of the Olympics in Tokyo where he is representing Spain."

The north London outfit have also paid tribute to the departing Lamela, adding: "Going the other way to Spain, Erik joined us from AS Roma in August 2013. Over the next eight seasons, the all-action attacking midfielder made 257 appearances in all competitions, helping us reach three cup finals and finish second and third twice in the Premier League.

"Now 29, Erik took his tally of caps for Argentina to 25 during his time here. A club man through and through, we wish Erik all the best for the future."

A player who gave everything for the badge.



Thank you, @ErikLamela . 💙 pic.twitter.com/oOjgr13wtI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 26, 2021

Spurs begin new era with Gil acquisition

Gil has become Tottenham's first major signing of the summer transfer window and the second new arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo's reign in the dugout after Italian goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini - who joined the club on loan from Atalanta last week .

The Portuguese tactician is ushering in a new era at Spurs after replacing Jose Mourinho in the dugout last month, and Gil will likely have a key role to play in the 2021-22 season.

The Spain international leaves Sevilla with only 21 first-team appearances to his name, but he proved he can handle the demands of top-level football during an impressive loan spell at Eibar last season.

Gil recorded four goals and four assists in 29 outings for the Basque club, and Tottenham supporters will hope that he can transfer that form to the Premier League, with an attacking void waiting to be filled following Gareth Bale's return to Real Madrid earlier this summer.

When could Gil make his debut?

Tottenham supporters will likely have to wait a while longer before seeing Gil line up in the famous white shirt as he continues to star for his country in Tokyo.

If Spain reach the final of the Olympic tournament the winger will be in Japan until at least August 7, which means he would be a doubt to feature in Spurs' Premier League opener against Manchester City eight days later.

