Tottenham 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures

Spurs made history by reaching the Champions League final in 2018-19 and they will attempt to use that achievement as a launchpad in 2019-20

may have reached the final in 2018-19, but their Premier League finish was a disappointment and they will be plotting improvement in 2019-20.

Having kept pace with and for much of the season, Mauricio Pochettino's side stumbled in the final third of the campaign and finished fourth in the division.

They reached the semi-final of the , losing to , and their run was much shorter as they bowed out at the fourth round to .

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Goal takes a look at Spurs' pre-season friendly schedule, the club's transfer activity and when their Premier League push begins again.

Tottenham pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 21 * 12:30pm / 7:30am Singapore National Stadium, Kallang Jul 25 * 12:30pm / 7:30am Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai Jul 30 4pm / 11am Allianz Arena, Munich Aug 4 * 3pm / 10am Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

*Part of the 2019 International Champions Cup

Tottenham kick off their 2019-20 pre-season preparations in Asia this summer, with games taking place in Singapore and , before returning home to London via .

Their first friendly match is against Juventus on July 21, meaning a potential encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo, and it is part of their International Champions Cup (ICC) commitments.

A Premier League derby follows on July 25, as Spurs take on Manchester United in Shanghai, and they then make their way to Germany for a clash with Real Madrid on July 30.

Inter are the final warm-up game for the North London side and that match takes place on August 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham 2019-20 transfer activity

Tottenham have been noticeably quiet in recent transfer windows, but the club are expected to be more active this summer, particularly with Pochettino potentially losing patience with the lack of recruitment.

They have been linked with a number of players, including midfielder Jack Grealish, star Nicola Zaniolo and prospect Ryan Sessegnon, as well as a blockbuster move for Gareth Bale.

It remains to be seen if any of those links will develop into more than just chatter, however.

The club also faces a fight to hold on to some of its best players, with Christian Eriksen linked with Real Madrid and , while Pochettino himself has also been touted for an exit.

Fernando Llorente and Michel Vorm are set to leave the club when their contracts expire.

Transfer activity in

Transfer activity out

Tottenham 2019-20 Premier League fixtures

Tottenham will discover their Premier League schedule on the morning of June 13, when the 2019-20 season fixtures are released.

Games will kick off on August 10 and it could be a busy opening month as Pochettino's men could potentially find themselves in UEFA Super Cup action should they win the Champions League.

Victory against Liverpool in Madrid would see Spurs face off in a London derby against either or Chelsea in the continental curtain-raiser on August 14.