Total humiliation: Young Oranje no longer have qualification for the European Championship in their own hands

The Netherlands Under-21s no longer have qualification for the European Under-21 Championship in their own hands. Michael Reiziger's side had to beat Norway Under-21s to change that, but they were held to a 0-0 draw in Deventer.

The Dutch needed a win against Norway to keep qualification for the European Under-21 Championship in their own hands. They had taken five points from five matches and victory would still have lifted them into second place in the group. Even then, second place would only have secured a spot in the play-offs, not direct qualification.

Now two matches remain in the Netherlands Under-21s' qualifying campaign, against Bosnia and Slovenia. They will not face Israel again, and that side now sit a point ahead. That means the Netherlands no longer control their own path to the tournament.

Inside ten minutes, the Netherlands carved out the first big chance. Dave Kwakman found Devin Haen just outside the box, and Haen took it well before firing at the Norwegian goalkeeper. He kept it out.

After that, the Netherlands Under-21s took a long time to threaten again. A cross towards Givairo Read sailed just too high, then a shot from Ernest Poku was blocked just in front of the line.

Shortly before half-time, Gjivai Zechiël also went close. The Feyenoord midfielder met a ball from the flank after a Norway corner, but steered it just wide.

Then came a big second-half chance for substitute Aymen Sliti. The Netherlands Under-21s suddenly had an overload and found the Excelsior forward in the box, but sc Heerenveen full-back Olivier Braude produced a spectacular block.

Near the end, Zechiël looked set to spare the Netherlands Under-21s. He rose completely unmarked and headed wide. Play had already been stopped for a foul anyway.