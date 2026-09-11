Fenerbahce were plunged into chaos on Thursday night after their Champions League game against AS Roma. The Turkish giants drew 1-1, then coach Ismail Kartal stunned everyone by announcing his departure during his press conference.

The news came out of nowhere. Only moments earlier, Kartal had spoken at length about how proud he was of the squad. He has only been Fenerbahce head coach since June and has been in charge for just a few months.

"I have been here for three months now. Since the start of the season, we have trained together with the players and completed training camps. Our chairman and the board have tried to help us with everything. They were very beautiful days," Kartal said.

He then made clear that the match against Roma would be his last in charge of Fenerbahce. "Tonight I congratulate my players and resign. I want to thank our supporters, the media, my staff and my players for all the support I have received so far."

Kartal said he had made the decision in the interests of the club. "I have taken this decision to clear the way for my club. We made this decision together as a team," the coach said.

Nor did he leave any room for doubt over a return. "I want to help Fenerbahce, my players and the coaches who come here in the future. That is why I am stepping down now, while it is still early, without the intention of ever returning in this role."

Chairman Aziz Yildirim does not see it that way and quickly made clear he will not accept Kartal's departure. "He remains our coach and I told him that too. We will continue together, we are like a family. Until I leave, he remains the head coach."

Inside the squad, the decision had caught everyone off guard as well. Left-back Archie Brown, who was responsible for the 1-1 against Roma, looked stunned when he was told the news: "What do you mean, has he resigned? What? As coach? I knew nothing about that," Brown said in the press room to the journalists present.







