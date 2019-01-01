Torreira prepared for Arsenal fight as he seeks regular game time

The Uruguay international midfielder has struggled for minutes under Unai Emery this season, but is prepared to accept fierce competition for places

Lucas Torreira claims to have no issue with the competition for places he faces at , with it his intention to win that particular battle and prove his worth to Unai Emery.

The international arrived at Emirates Stadium on the back of the 2018 World Cup.

His combative qualities quickly endeared him to the north London natives, with the 23-year-old considered to be a useful addition for the present and future.

Torreira has, however, been handed just two Premier League starts this season, with Emery seeing him as more of a squad player.

He has continued to figure on a regular basis, but his involvement has tended to come from off the bench.

The South American has no issue with that for now, with no thoughts of an exit in mind, and is determined to secure a starting berth at some stage.

Speaking to reporters while on international duty, he stated: “I don’t know whether I’d say it’s frustrating.

“All players want to play, they obviously want to be in the starting XI – that’s completely normal. But that’s not something that depends on me.

“It’s down to the coach to make those decisions and really I have to respect that. Right now it’s about not giving up.

“You have to continue working hard and whether I’m playing in the starting XI or from the bench I want to give my all for the team. That’s the kind of player I am.

“I like to give 100 per cent for the shirt to help my team-mates and to give the fans something to cheer about.”

Torreira is competing with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi, Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos for limited places.

Emery has suggested that he may be used in a more advanced role from this point, with the Spaniard saying when quizzed on his plans for the former man: “His qualities are that he can give us good pressing, and he can win the ball high up the pitch to give us the possession to score.

“He did that [in the 3-0 win at ]. After, we need someone with the ball and in his position, he can help us with the build-up.”