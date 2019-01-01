Torino boss Walter Mazzarri angry with referee over Nicolas Nkulou’s red card

The Cameroon international was sent off for the first time since moving to the Italian top-flight

Torino manager Walter Mazzarri has expressed his displeasure with the referee's decision to send Nicolas Nkoulou off against SPAL.

The 28-year-old was shown two yellow cards in their 0-0 draw with SPAL in Sunday’s Italian Serie A game, thus, sent off for the first time since his arrival to Italy in 2017.

And his gaffer has criticised the action of referee Maurizio Mariani on his decisions in the encounter.

“I would’ve liked to play this game 11 against 11 to the end,” Mazzarri told DAZN.

“This was played in a passionate atmosphere with fiery fans. I thought Nkoulou had been fouled first, then he was forced to recover, but it was originally Alberto Paloschi’s foul.

“There was also a foul on Andrea Belotti that was turned into a free kick against him. We could even have won it with Daniele Baselli. I am a little angry, as I wanted to use my substitutions differently to introduce quality towards the end.

“We were up against a SPAL side that had nothing to lose, but the lads were ready for it.”

Article continues below

Nkoulou has played a key role in helping Torino keep eight clean sheets in his 22 league appearances this season.

The Bull are tenth in the log with 31 points from 22 games. They will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they trade tackle with Udinese on February 10.