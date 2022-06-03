"Top scorer of his club for 16 consecutive seasons" - Cristiano's Ronaldo's incredible record!
When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Sporting CP, he was a lanky teenager who dreamt of conquering the world with the ball at his feet. In his first season, although his mercurial footwork drew applause from the stands his goalscoring abilities had enough room for improvement as he scored just six goals in 40 matches. In the second and third campaigns, the numbers improved marginally but were far from his true potential.
It was from the 2006-07 season his finishing abilities started to soar. His dribbling skills were now coupled with his clinical finishing which made him one of the most complete forwards that the sport has ever witnessed. He became United's top scorer with 23 goals to his name and since then, he has been the highest goal-getter in every season for every club that he has played for.
Ronaldo is Real Madrid's all-time top goal scorer with 450 goals in just 438 matches. He has scored more than 50 goals a season for six consecutive campaigns and was the first player to do so in football history. He was at his prolific best in the 2014-15 campaign when he managed to net 61 times.
Even in the twilight of his career, he continues to perform at an extremely high level. In the recently concluded season, he was Manchester United's top scorer with 24 goals whereas Bruno Fernandes is a distant second with 10 goals. It was the 16th consecutive season that he became the top scorer of the club that he has played for and become the only player in football history to do so.
Manchester United (2006-07)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
23
Wayne Rooney
23
Louis Saha
13
Solskjaer
11
Manchester United (2007-08)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
42
Carlos Tevez
19
Wayne Rooney
18
Louis Saha
5
Manchester United (2008-09)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
26
Wayne Rooney
20
Carlos Tevez
15
Dimitar Berbatov
14
Real Madrid (2009-10)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
34
Gonzalo Higuain
29
Ricardo Kaka
9
Karim Benzema
9
Real Madrid (2010-11)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
53
Karim Benzema
26
Gonzalo Higuain
13
Mesut Ozil
10
Real Madrid (2011-12)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
60
Karim Benzema
32
Gonzalo Higuain
26
Jose Callejon
13
Real Madrid (2012-13)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
55
Karim Benzema
20
Gonzalo Higuain
18
Mesut Ozil
10
Real Madrid (2013-14)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
51
Karim Benzema
24
Gareth Bale
22
Angel Di Maria
11
Real Madrid (2014-15)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
61
Karim Benzema
22
Gareth Bale
17
James Rodriguez
9
Real Madrid (2015-16)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
51
Karim Benzema
28
Gareth Bale
19
James Rodriguez
8
Real Madrid (2016-17)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
42
Alvaro Morata
20
Karim Benzema
19
Isco
11
Real Madrid (2017-18)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
44
Gareth Bale
21
Karim Benzema
12
Marco Asensio
11
Juventus (2018-19)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
28
Paulo Dybala
10
Mario Mandzukic
10
Moise Kean
7
Juventus (2019-20)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
37
Paulo Dybala
17
Gonzalo Higuain
11
Leonardo Bonucci
4
Juventus (2020-21)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
36
Alvaro Morata
20
Federico Chiesa
14
Dejan Kulusevski
7
Manchester United (2021-22)
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
24
Bruno Fernandes
10
Jadon Sancho
5
Marcus Rashford
5