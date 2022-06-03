"Top scorer of his club for 16 consecutive seasons" - Cristiano's Ronaldo's incredible record!

Soham Mukherjee|
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United CaptainGetty Images
Manchester UnitedCristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has been the talisman for every club he has played...

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Sporting CP, he was a lanky teenager who dreamt of conquering the world with the ball at his feet. In his first season, although his mercurial footwork drew applause from the stands his goalscoring abilities had enough room for improvement as he scored just six goals in 40 matches. In the second and third campaigns, the numbers improved marginally but were far from his true potential.

It was from the 2006-07 season his finishing abilities started to soar. His dribbling skills were now coupled with his clinical finishing which made him one of the most complete forwards that the sport has ever witnessed. He became United's top scorer with 23 goals to his name and since then, he has been the highest goal-getter in every season for every club that he has played for.

Ronaldo is Real Madrid's all-time top goal scorer with 450 goals in just 438 matches. He has scored more than 50 goals a season for six consecutive campaigns and was the first player to do so in football history. He was at his prolific best in the 2014-15 campaign when he managed to net 61 times.

Even in the twilight of his career, he continues to perform at an extremely high level. In the recently concluded season, he was Manchester United's top scorer with 24 goals whereas Bruno Fernandes is a distant second with 10 goals. It was the 16th consecutive season that he became the top scorer of the club that he has played for and become the only player in football history to do so.

Manchester United (2006-07)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

23

Wayne Rooney

23

Louis Saha

13

Solskjaer

11

Manchester United (2007-08)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

42

Carlos Tevez

19

Wayne Rooney

18

Louis Saha

5

Manchester United (2008-09)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

26

Wayne Rooney

20

Carlos Tevez

15

Dimitar Berbatov

14

Real Madrid (2009-10)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

34

Gonzalo Higuain

29

Ricardo Kaka

9

Karim Benzema

9

Real Madrid (2010-11)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

53

Karim Benzema

26

Gonzalo Higuain

13

Mesut Ozil

10

Real Madrid (2011-12)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

60

Karim Benzema

32

Gonzalo Higuain

26

Jose Callejon

13

Real Madrid (2012-13)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

55

Karim Benzema

20

Gonzalo Higuain

18

Mesut Ozil

10

Real Madrid (2013-14)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

51

Karim Benzema

24

Gareth Bale

22

Angel Di Maria

11

Real Madrid (2014-15)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

61

Karim Benzema

22

Gareth Bale

17

James Rodriguez

9

Real Madrid (2015-16)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

51

Karim Benzema

28

Gareth Bale

19

James Rodriguez

8

Real Madrid (2016-17)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

42

Alvaro Morata

20

Karim Benzema

19

Isco

11

Real Madrid (2017-18)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

44

Gareth Bale

21

Karim Benzema

12

Marco Asensio

11

Juventus (2018-19)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

28

Paulo Dybala

10

Mario Mandzukic

10

Moise Kean

7

Juventus (2019-20)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

37

Paulo Dybala

17

Gonzalo Higuain

11

Leonardo Bonucci

4

Juventus (2020-21)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

36

Alvaro Morata

20

Federico Chiesa

14

Dejan Kulusevski

7

Manchester United (2021-22)

Player

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

24

Bruno Fernandes

10

Jadon Sancho

5

Marcus Rashford

5