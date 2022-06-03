"Top scorer of his club for 16 consecutive seasons" - Cristiano's Ronaldo's incredible record!

Ronaldo has been the talisman for every club he has played...

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Sporting CP, he was a lanky teenager who dreamt of conquering the world with the ball at his feet. In his first season, although his mercurial footwork drew applause from the stands his goalscoring abilities had enough room for improvement as he scored just six goals in 40 matches. In the second and third campaigns, the numbers improved marginally but were far from his true potential.

It was from the 2006-07 season his finishing abilities started to soar. His dribbling skills were now coupled with his clinical finishing which made him one of the most complete forwards that the sport has ever witnessed. He became United's top scorer with 23 goals to his name and since then, he has been the highest goal-getter in every season for every club that he has played for.

Ronaldo is Real Madrid's all-time top goal scorer with 450 goals in just 438 matches. He has scored more than 50 goals a season for six consecutive campaigns and was the first player to do so in football history. He was at his prolific best in the 2014-15 campaign when he managed to net 61 times.

Even in the twilight of his career, he continues to perform at an extremely high level. In the recently concluded season, he was Manchester United's top scorer with 24 goals whereas Bruno Fernandes is a distant second with 10 goals. It was the 16th consecutive season that he became the top scorer of the club that he has played for and become the only player in football history to do so.

Manchester United (2006-07)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 23 Wayne Rooney 23 Louis Saha 13 Solskjaer 11

Manchester United (2007-08)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 42 Carlos Tevez 19 Wayne Rooney 18 Louis Saha 5

Manchester United (2008-09)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 26 Wayne Rooney 20 Carlos Tevez 15 Dimitar Berbatov 14

Real Madrid (2009-10)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 34 Gonzalo Higuain 29 Ricardo Kaka 9 Karim Benzema 9

Real Madrid (2010-11)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 53 Karim Benzema 26 Gonzalo Higuain 13 Mesut Ozil 10

Real Madrid (2011-12)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 60 Karim Benzema 32 Gonzalo Higuain 26 Jose Callejon 13

Real Madrid (2012-13)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 55 Karim Benzema 20 Gonzalo Higuain 18 Mesut Ozil 10

Real Madrid (2013-14)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 51 Karim Benzema 24 Gareth Bale 22 Angel Di Maria 11

Real Madrid (2014-15)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 61 Karim Benzema 22 Gareth Bale 17 James Rodriguez 9

Real Madrid (2015-16)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 51 Karim Benzema 28 Gareth Bale 19 James Rodriguez 8

Real Madrid (2016-17)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 42 Alvaro Morata 20 Karim Benzema 19 Isco 11

Real Madrid (2017-18)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 44 Gareth Bale 21 Karim Benzema 12 Marco Asensio 11

Juventus (2018-19)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 28 Paulo Dybala 10 Mario Mandzukic 10 Moise Kean 7

Juventus (2019-20)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 37 Paulo Dybala 17 Gonzalo Higuain 11 Leonardo Bonucci 4

Juventus (2020-21)

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 36 Alvaro Morata 20 Federico Chiesa 14 Dejan Kulusevski 7

Manchester United (2021-22)