A key meeting on the future of Vandaag Inside is scheduled for Monday, according to RealityFBI. Top executive John de Mol will also be there. Talpa are said to be considering changes to the line-up and, in particular, the presentation of the SBS6 programme, with Wilfred Genee's position under discussion.

RealityFBI sources say the names of Genee, Thomas van Groningen and Raymond Mens are coming up in the talks. A full replacement for Genee does not appear to be the most obvious option, but a structure in which the presenter gives up some of his broadcasts is very much one of the possibilities.

That would fit with something Genee had already said he wanted. After René van der Gijp was given one evening off per week on Vandaag Inside, Genee said in May this year that he too would like to be at the table a little less often: “At one point I also said: ‘Then give me one day off per week as well.’ Well, everyone immediately hit the roof, so that was absolutely not an option.”

Back then, Genee himself pointed to Thomas van Groningen as someone who could replace him. “I can absolutely see him taking over, so that possibility is there,” the presenter said in May, after Van Groningen had already hosted several Vandaag Inside broadcasts.

Genee also appeared keen on occasionally taking on a different role himself. “When Thomas van Groningen took over those broadcasts from me, I thought I would need some time to get used to it and that I would find it difficult. But the day I arrived here and started with the programme, I thought: wow, it’s actually great fun to do something different.”

Alongside Van Groningen, RealityFBI say a bigger role for Raymond Mens is also under discussion, with the possibility of him appearing at the table more often. Hélène Hendriks' position would also be part of those talks.

All of it comes at a notable time, with Genee having been linked for a while to a possible move to RTL. His current contract with Talpa runs until the summer of 2027, and it was previously reported that negotiations would in fact take place over a move to their rivals.